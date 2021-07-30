ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,666. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

