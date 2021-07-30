Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will report sales of $82.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $82.80 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $333.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.33 million to $339.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $425.43 million, with estimates ranging from $380.19 million to $448.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

ASAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

NYSE ASAN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.07. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $76.10.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $801,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,815.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

