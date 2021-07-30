Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Takes $143,000 Position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Knott David M grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 2,845,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 28.1% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 264,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of CLMT opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products that are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

