Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Invests $41,000 in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 143,903 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $3.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.73. BSQUARE Co. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $11.83.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of BSQUARE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Profile

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR).

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.