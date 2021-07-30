Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Arrow Financial stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 88.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

