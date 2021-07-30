Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Acquires 104,370 Shares

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 104,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $418,523.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Lp 22Nw acquired 370,566 shares of Armstrong Flooring stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $2,030,701.68.

Shares of AFI opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.75.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The construction company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.86). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 5.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 576,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

