Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. 801,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $71.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

