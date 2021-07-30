Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 463.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

