AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 69,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $69,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 168,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,825 in the last three months. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KE opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $510.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $310.33 million during the quarter.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

