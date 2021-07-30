AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 50.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,813 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Luminex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Luminex by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNX stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

