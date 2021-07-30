AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of CalAmp worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 284,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 400,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

CAMP stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

