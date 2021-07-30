AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,534 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,155,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after buying an additional 1,883,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,919,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROX stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.