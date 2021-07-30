AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 92,784 Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 325.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLRS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,879,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 731,156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLRS. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $24.40 to $27.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.34.

NYSE VLRS opened at $22.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.50. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $23.58.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 161.46% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

