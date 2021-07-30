AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,499 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

