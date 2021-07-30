AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%.

NYSE ATR traded down $10.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.14.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

