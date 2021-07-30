Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

