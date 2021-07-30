Apella Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.44. The company had a trading volume of 194,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,714. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $293.67 and a one year high of $406.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

