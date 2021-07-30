Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 96,724 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2021

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 266,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.