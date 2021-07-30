Apella Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 96,724 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,760,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54,571.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 266,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 507.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 365,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,644.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74,146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40.

