Apella Capital LLC Has $6.23 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.68. 19,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

