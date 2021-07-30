Apella Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.51. The company had a trading volume of 35,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,027. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $130.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

