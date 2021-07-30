Apella Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 19,307 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 243.5% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,195. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.