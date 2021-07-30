Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 50,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,205. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 30.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.