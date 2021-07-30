Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $11.00 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

AON has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

NYSE:AON opened at $263.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $265.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

