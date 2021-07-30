Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,731,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,383. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.