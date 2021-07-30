Angion Biomedica Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 4th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Angion Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Get Angion Biomedica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $323.33 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93. Angion Biomedica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Angion Biomedica will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Angion Biomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Angion Biomedica

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Angion Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angion Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.