AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

