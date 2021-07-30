Analyzing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, indicating that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energous and BrewBilt Brewing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 1 0 3.00 BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.76%. Given Energous’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.6% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and BrewBilt Brewing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $330,000.00 456.10 -$31.83 million ($0.76) -3.20 BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 23.62 -$1.32 million N/A N/A

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -7,727.74% -95.97% -84.85% BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95%

Summary

Energous beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology. The company's products are used in home, medical, automotive, industrial, military and office. Energous Corporation was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

