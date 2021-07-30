Analysts Set SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT at $329.18

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $329.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $338.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $320.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.15 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $343.46.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

