Analysts Set National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT at C$98.80

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$98.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$98.00 target price on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. CSFB boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NA opened at C$94.99 on Tuesday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.20 and a 12 month high of C$98.03. The firm has a market cap of C$32.05 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$93.42.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

