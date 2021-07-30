Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT at €10.03

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €10.03 ($11.80).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €12.19 ($14.34). 779,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.70. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -1.53.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

