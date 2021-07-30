Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $232.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
IPGP stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,278. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
