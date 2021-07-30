Analysts Set IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Target Price at $232.50

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.50.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

IPGP stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,278. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,694,021 in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

