Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Target Price at C$10.98

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

FRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE FRU traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.73. 401,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,342. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$3.37 and a 52-week high of C$10.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

