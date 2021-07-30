Analysts Set Expectations for NuVasive, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NuVasive’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%.

In other NuVasive news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

