Analysts Set Expectations for Celanese Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Celanese in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE opened at $155.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CE. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

