Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) PT at $99.50

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares in the company, valued at $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,033,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DELL traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.