Analysts Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price at $158.13

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

