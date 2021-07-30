Analysts Set Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Price Target at $77.20

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE AIN traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 90,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,180. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,865,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

