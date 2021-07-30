Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION):

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Zions Bancorporation, National Association had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

ZION stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

