Analysts Offer Predictions for Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s FY2021 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price target on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $175.71 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,994,246.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,799 shares of company stock valued at $46,473,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

