Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simmons First National Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $27.49 on Friday. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

