Analysts Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.83. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SkyWest by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

