Analysts Expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to Announce $1.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.11. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of ($2.64) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $11.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on RNR shares. decreased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RNR traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.03. The stock had a trading volume of 642,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,514. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $142.61 and a 52 week high of $191.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.