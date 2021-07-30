Analysts Expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.27. Herbalife Nutrition reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $4.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE HLF opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $45,945,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,188,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $42,749,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

