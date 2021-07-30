Analysts Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to post sales of $78.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. DZS posted sales of $70.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 11.23%.

DZSI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter worth about $9,281,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in DZS by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,319,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 763.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,220,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,596,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $517.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58. DZS has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

