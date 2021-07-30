Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Beam Global stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 2,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39.

In other news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $702,925. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,498,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 522.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.