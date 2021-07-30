Analysts Anticipate Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report $63.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.34 million and the highest is $64.40 million. Teekay Tankers posted sales of $184.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year sales of $298.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $292.10 million to $304.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.56 million, with estimates ranging from $389.12 million to $432.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teekay Tankers.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of TNK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.23. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,557,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.