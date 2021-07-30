Analysts Anticipate SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce $8.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.52 billion and the highest is $8.33 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $32.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.18 billion to $33.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $35.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $144.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

