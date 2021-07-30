Analysts Anticipate National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $225.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will report sales of $225.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.30 million to $230.24 million. National Energy Services Reunited posted sales of $203.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $973.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $993.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NESR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

