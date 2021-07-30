Analysts Anticipate Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conformis during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

CFMS opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

