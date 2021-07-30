Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 15,754 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,754 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.19% of Lazard worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at $9,185,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Lazard stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

